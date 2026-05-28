Shah Rukh Khan's blunt warning to Honey Singh over drug abuse

Shah Rukh Khan’s stern warning to Yo Yo Honey Singh regarding his drug abuse, has been revealed.
The 43-year-old singer-rapper during an interview with the ABtalks podcast revealed that two Bollywood superstars gave him a warning, saying that it would eventually destroy him.
While recalling his peak fame before a shocking downfall, Singh began, “I was not happy. I was at my peak in 2013 and 2014. I was not in my senses.”
According to the Party With The Bhoothnath hitmaker, he was making money and getting successful at a very young age, and while doing that, he was also doing drugs.
He went on to say, “I used to think that I did it all. I even used to call myself God.”
For the Love Dose crooner, it was not the fame or the industry that led to his downfall, instead, it was his own choices and mindset.
The singer then dished out how several stars including Khan and Kumar had repeatedly cautioned him about his lifestyle choices and growing addictions.
The Sunny Sunny hitmaker noted, “People like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar — they are such simple people, there is no darkness in them…
According to Singh, they used to observe his and tell him to stay away from what he was doing because it was wrong.
“Especially Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar," the rapper said, adding, “Shah Rukh Khan told me many times, ‘This is going to spoil you, finish you, and destroy you.’”
It’s worth mentioning here that Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the top of his career in 2012 when he began experiencing a downfall.
After the success of his song, Desi Kalakaar, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had fallen prey to substance abuse.