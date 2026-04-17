Virgil van Dijk to leave Liverpool: Captain rejects new contracts for 2027 exit

In a move that signals the winds of change at Anfield, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has reportedly decided not to renew his contract paving the way for a departure at the end of the 2026-27 season.
While the 34-year-old remains a cornerstone of Arne Slot’s defense latest reports suggest the Dutchman will honor the final year of his current deal before leaving as a free agent.
This news follows a difficult campaign for the Reds, punctuated by a Champions League exit at the hands of PSG and the confirmed departures of fellow icons Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.
Reflecting on his bond with his departing teammates, Van Dijk shared an emotional tribute on social media, stating, “You came as teammates, you leave as legends and more importantly, you leave as family.”
Despite the looming transition, the captain remains committed to the immediate future previously noting in his programme notes:
“I certainly go into this year with optimism; there is still so much to play for this season and we have to be ready for all of the challenges ahead.”
Liverpool is already eyeing Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi as a potential successor.