Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare

Dylan Sprouse had to take matters into his own hand when an intruder entered his LA home, putting him and his wife, Barbara Palvin, at risk.
The Suite Life alum tackled an armed trespasser at their Hollywood Hills residence and held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.
On Friday, April 17, at around 12:30 a.m., Barbara called 911 about an attempted burglary, reported TMZ.
Sources shared with the outlet that Dylan reportedly confronted the home invader and held him down until the arrival of police.
Moreover, a source close to the actor shared that Dylan is "OK, but obviously very shaken up".
Videos obtained by TMZ showed officers handcuffing the suspect, who has not been named.
Dylan Sprouse purchased the $2 million home, which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, in 2021. He and Palvin have lived there since they married in July 2023.
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship:
Dylan and Barbara first met at a party in 2017, and following the event, the Beautiful Disaster actor slid into the model's DMs, which she ignored for six months.
They reportedly had their first date in China, after three months of talking, when Barbara flew to join Dylan during his filming schedule.
The couple officially began dating in June 2018 and got engaged in September 2022.
Less than a year later, in July 2023, the supermodel and Dylan tied the knot in Hungary.