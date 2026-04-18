News
News

Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare

The 'Aftermath' actor and his wife, Barbara Palvin, were present at their Hollywood Hills home when a trespasser invaded their space

Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare

Dylan Sprouse had to take matters into his own hand when an intruder entered his LA home, putting him and his wife, Barbara Palvin, at risk.

The Suite Life alum tackled an armed trespasser at their Hollywood Hills residence and held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.

On Friday, April 17, at around 12:30 a.m., Barbara called 911 about an attempted burglary, reported TMZ.

Sources shared with the outlet that Dylan reportedly confronted the home invader and held him down until the arrival of police.

Moreover, a source close to the actor shared that Dylan is "OK, but obviously very shaken up".

Videos obtained by TMZ showed officers handcuffing the suspect, who has not been named.

Dylan Sprouse purchased the $2 million home, which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, in 2021. He and Palvin have lived there since they married in July 2023.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship:

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Dylan and Barbara first met at a party in 2017, and following the event, the Beautiful Disaster actor slid into the model's DMs, which she ignored for six months.

They reportedly had their first date in China, after three months of talking, when Barbara flew to join Dylan during his filming schedule.

The couple officially began dating in June 2018 and got engaged in September 2022.

Less than a year later, in July 2023, the supermodel and Dylan tied the knot in Hungary.

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend two set
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend two set
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters

Popular News

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
29 minutes ago
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance

Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
2 hours ago
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping

Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
56 minutes ago