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Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation

Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik, shared a health update from a hospital bed on the day of his album release

Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation

Gigi Hadid has spoken out hours after her ex, Zayn Malik, shared a concerning health update on the day his new album, KONNAKOL, was released.

On Friday, April 17, the supermodel shared a sweet update on her daughter, Khai, whom she shares with the Dusk Till Dawn crooner.

Posting a close-up of the five-year-old's lunch, which featured an adorable and informational hand-written note by her mum.

The note, which was written on a spring-themed post-it, read, "Fun Fact Friday, Did you know... Frogs don't drink water. They absorb it through their skin! Love Mama."

picture credit: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram
picture credit: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram

Gigi's Instagram update came after Zayn shared a selfie from a hospital, revealing that he was rushed to hospital and is still recovering from a medical emergency, details of which he did not disclose.

"Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always — been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering," he wrote alongside a snap of himself with a wire strapped onto his chest and a cannula in his arm.

He added, "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week," and while he did not disclose the cause of his hospital visit, he sparked concern as he thanked the hospital's cardiologist.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who dated on-and-off from 2015 to 2021, welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.

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