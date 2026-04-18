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King Charles encourages ‘support’ after Sarah Ferguson re-emerges in Austria

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson broke cover in Austria after more than seven months out of public eye following Epstein fallout

King Charles encourages ‘support’ after Sarah Ferguson re-emerges in Austria
King Charles encourages ‘support’ after Sarah Ferguson re-emerges in Austria 

King Charles has shared a heartfelt post after Sarah Ferguson comes out of the shadow in Austria.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Friday night, April 17, Buckingham Palace shone spotlight on The Duchess of Gloucester’s latest engagement, encourage her efforts to “support” people going through mental and chronic physical health conditions.

Alongside a carousel of photos showing glimpses from the Duchess’s visit to a local charity Blackhorn Trust, the royals penned, “Earlier this week, The Duchess of Gloucester visited local charity @BlackthornTrust to find out more about the work they do to support those with mental and chronic physical health conditions.”

They also shared, “During the visit, Her Royal Highness heard first-hand how the organisation is supporting wellbeing across the community and met with service users who are benefiting from the charity’s programmes.”

In the comments, royal fans express delight over Brigitte, Duchess of Gloucester’s visit to the charity, asking King Charles to include more posts about the “wonderful work” of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, calling them “valuable members” of the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace’s post came hours after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, re-emerged in Austria following a humiliating Epstein fallout.

As per The Sun, the former Duchess of York was spotted at a luxury Austrian ski resort after more than seven months out of public eye.

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