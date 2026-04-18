News
News

‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape

Shirley Strawberry’s former husband, Earnest Williams, hit with rape and sexual battery charges

‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape

Shirley Strawberry’s ex-husband has embroiled himself in another major legal trouble.

In a shocking update, WSB-TV reported that the criminal case of The Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host’s former husband, Earnest William, has taken a serious turn as he has been charged with rape and sexual battery.

During a court hearing in Fulton County, prosecutors said they want to add a new indictment from January 2026 to the large existing racketeering case against Williams.

In addition to already facing numerous fraud allegations since 2024, Williams now also faces rape and sexual battery charges.

The prosecutors in Georgia emphasized that his crimes are much more serious than just frauds and indicted him under the RICO Act, accusing Williams of orchestrating a years-long scheme that targeted dozens of victims.

According to the reports, Earnest Williams was first charged in May 2024 with many fraud offenses linked to a massive scam.

Prosecutors accused him to pretending to be a businessman to gain trust and tricked at least 25 people out of more than $750,000 in cash, vehicle, and other assets.

Shockingly, it was also revealed that William allegedly used marriage with Shirley Strawberry as part of the scam, luring people through his wife’s credibility.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Shirley Strawberry has been the co-host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show since its relaunch in October 2005.

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters

Popular News

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
30 minutes ago
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance

Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
3 hours ago
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping

Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
57 minutes ago