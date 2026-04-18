‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape

Shirley Strawberry’s ex-husband has embroiled himself in another major legal trouble.
In a shocking update, WSB-TV reported that the criminal case of The Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host’s former husband, Earnest William, has taken a serious turn as he has been charged with rape and sexual battery.
During a court hearing in Fulton County, prosecutors said they want to add a new indictment from January 2026 to the large existing racketeering case against Williams.
In addition to already facing numerous fraud allegations since 2024, Williams now also faces rape and sexual battery charges.
The prosecutors in Georgia emphasized that his crimes are much more serious than just frauds and indicted him under the RICO Act, accusing Williams of orchestrating a years-long scheme that targeted dozens of victims.
According to the reports, Earnest Williams was first charged in May 2024 with many fraud offenses linked to a massive scam.
Prosecutors accused him to pretending to be a businessman to gain trust and tricked at least 25 people out of more than $750,000 in cash, vehicle, and other assets.
Shockingly, it was also revealed that William allegedly used marriage with Shirley Strawberry as part of the scam, luring people through his wife’s credibility.
“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.
Shirley Strawberry has been the co-host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show since its relaunch in October 2005.