Meghan Markle defends 2-hour appearance at $3,000 girls retreat in Australia

Meghan Markle once again became the centre of controversy after she made a shockingly brief appearance at a wellness retreat weekend in Sydney.
The Duchess of Sussex attended the "Megstock" girls' weekend, held at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, where guests reportedly paid over $3,000.
However, despite the expensive price tag, Meghan's highly anticipated appearance just lasted two hours.
Arriving at around 5 p.m. alongside Prince Harry, Meghan took part in an onstage Q&A session before departing the luxury beachfront resort in a waiting Range Rover.
Her short visit was highlighted by fans on social media, who criticised the move, noting that the retreat weekend was advertised like "she was spending the whole weekend with them".
While some fans also backed Meghan, noting that she was invited to appear and speak only and not host the whole weekend.
In a statement, a representative for the duchess clarified the movie, noting, "Meghan was always confirmed only to attend the retreat for her Q&A portion of the weekend."
They added, "She had a lovely time sitting down and talking to Gemma in front of such an engaging audience."
As per the reports, the duchess was paid $150,000 for her appearance, which formed part of the Her Best Life retreat organised by podcast hosts Gemma O'Neill and Jackie Henderson.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concluded their four-day Australia trip on Friday, April 17.