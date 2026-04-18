Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon

Billie Eilish reflected on the decision to create her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour documentary during an appearance at CinemaCon.
While speaking at CinemaCon, the Birds Of A Feather songstress revealed James Cameron convinced her to make tour documentary.
She said, “I kind of was like, I don't want to make a documentary, I don't want to make another, you know. Also, I think because I've been so seen for my entire, like, teenage years, since I was about 13, and I've been so open for so long, I think over the years I've gotten a little bit more guarded, or just trying to not maybe give so much.”
Eilish went on to share, “And then, yeah, it was like, on the day, it became so clear that it was actually such an important part of my tour, which is being in the green room and getting ready for the show, and the actual experience leading up to the show, and he really saw that.”
She noted, “And I really appreciate Jim for pushing that, and being like, no, I believe in this, and it's going to be really amazing, people are going to love it. Because I kind of had that feeling of like, nobody's going to care.”
To note, The official concert film and documentary, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), is scheduled for theatrical release on May 8, 2026.
Co-directed by Billie Eilish and Academy Award-winner James Cameron, the film captures her sold-out world tour with never-before-seen 3D technology.