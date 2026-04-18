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Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup

Olivia Colman will not be part of 'Heartstopper Forever', and the role of Nick's mother has been recast

Olivia Colman drops out of Heartstopper role in major casting shakeup
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup

Olivia Colman has decided to part ways with the Heartstopper franchise, as she will not be reprising her role as Sarah Nelson in Heartstopper Forever.

On Friday, April 17, Netflix confirmed that Kit Connor and Joe Locke are returning alongside Yasmin Finney, Will Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobei Donovan and more.

The movie will also welcome some new stars, including Derek Jacobi and Anna Maxwell Martin, who will be taking over the role of Nick's mother.


Announcing the recasting, creator Alice Oseman said in a statement, "I am so excited that so many of Heartstopper's cast have returned and will appear in the feature film finale. It is a delight to introduce two new members of the Heartstopper family — two icons of British stage and screen — Anna Maxwell Martin as Sarah Nelson and Derek Jacobi in a cameo role."

Addressing the casting shakeup, Oseman highlighted the importance of Sarah, Nick (Kit Connor)'s mother, and while they managed to not show her character in Season 3, "it felt nonsensical for her to be absent from this final chapter, given some of the emotional struggles Nick faces".

Oseman issued a message specifically to Martin, adding, "We are overjoyed to welcome the incredible Anna Maxwell Martin into the role of Sarah for Heartstopper Forever."

"Anna perfectly embodies Sarah's gentle, down-to-earth energy, and it was magical to witness her scenes with Kit Connor during the film shoot. I can't wait for Heartstopper fans to experience her interpretation of Sarah Nelson," she penned.

Heartstopper, which is based on Oseman's graphic novels, focuses on high school athlete Nick (Connor) as he starts to question his sexuality after developing a friendship with fellow student Charlie (Locke). The show premiered in 2022 and ran for three seasons.

The upcoming film will follow Nick's and Charlie's relationship as they navigate long-distance romance.

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