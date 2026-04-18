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Queen Mary celebrates her 15-year-old twins' milestone moment after father's death

Queen Mary and King Frederik mark Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's special milestone in heartfelt ceremony

Queen Mary celebrates her 15-year-old twins milestone moment after fathers death
Queen Mary celebrates her 15-year-old twins' milestone moment after father's death

Queen Mary cherished her twin kids, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's personal milestone in memorable ceremony.

The Queen of Denmark - who is currently grieving the loss of her father Professor John Donaldson, appeared in high spirits at the Confrimation of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine on Saturday.

As per the photos obtained by Hello!, Mary was seen escorting her 15-year-old twins into the Fredensborg Palace for a ceremony officiated by the Royal Confessor, Bishop Henrik Wigh-Poulsen.

For the ceremonial event, the Queen oozed charm in a navy blue ensemble featuring a long-sleeved gown and a matching headpiece.

While her daughter Josphine was a vision in a long-sleeved ivory white confirmation gown.

She added grace to her ensemble with a pearl crucifix and a pair of white pointed-toe sling-back heels.

The 15-year-old princess tied her brunette tresses in loose angelic waves, complete with twists on either side.

The twins were joined by their father, King Frederik, and elder siblings Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella. 

Shortly after the Confirmation ceremony, the official portrait of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were released by Royal family's official account.

Alongside the photos was a caption which read, "Before today's royal confirmation, official pictures were taken in the Cancellihuset of the day's confirmants Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine."

Just six days before Queen Mary and King Frederik kids’ Confirmation, her majesty mourned the loss of her father in an official announcement.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her father, who passed away in Tasmania at the age of 84, Queen released a statement which read, “My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are grey."

"My beloved father has passed away. But I know that when the grief settles, the memories will brighten my day, and what will remain strongest is love and gratitude for everything he gave me and taught me," she added.

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