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Andrew's shocking 'secret legacy' plan exposed before 'Newsnight' interview

Inside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shocking plan to take over King Charles’ role before Epstein fallout

Andrews shocking secret legacy plan exposed before Newsnight interview
Andrew's shocking 'secret legacy' plan exposed before 'Newsnight' interview

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shocking bid to create his own Royal legacy backfired before his life took a shocking turn.

As per a bombshell new report by Telegraph, the former Duke of York - who lost his royal titles in October 2025 after his scandalous ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, Andrew was working on a secret plan to reinvent himself through a conservation focused charity.

The leaked emails sent by Andrew's firm Urramoor Limited's manager Libby Ferguson to multiple buisness owners across the US, UK, Europe and middle east confirm how Charles' disgraced brother wanted to establish a charity, The Royal Conservancy at the time.

According to the donors approached for the plan, Andrew told his prospective supporters that he wanted  to "take up the mantle of conservation" from his brother, the-then Prince of Wales.

However, Andrew's hopes to create his own legacy dashed due to a lack of funding and a failure to secure an official sign-off from the Cabinet Office.

In one of the emails, Ferguson claimed that they had "very strong feedback from the large pension fund managers and land owners who attended the Palace meeting” and “time is really of the essence".

"The very fact that we brought them all together in one room has created an impetus of its own and they are now collaborating! Hence the importance of getting name approval from the Cabinet Office and staying in control of this so that we lead the discussion going forward," she added.

Andrew’s plans – which were already derailed due to lack of funds and support ultimately collapsed after the 66-year-old royal’s infamous Newsnight interview – in which he addressed his links to Jeffrey Epstein but failed to express sympathy for victims.



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