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Prince William's quiet approach to his strained bond with Prince Harry explained

Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged since the Duke of Sussex released a memoir, Spare

Prince Williams quiet approach to his strained bond with Prince Harry explained
Prince William's quiet approach to his strained bond with Prince Harry explained  

Prince William has reportedly planned a mystery move for his estranged brother, Prince Harry, ahead of his UK trip.

On Sunday, April 19th, Daily Express UK reported that the Prince of Wales's approach towards his only brother has finally been revealed. 

The two brothers have not been on speaking terms since the Duke of Sussex released his explosive memoir Spare in 2023.

However, the move has been dubbed a "strategy" by royal expert, Helena Chard, who revealed to The Times.

"This feels like a permanent royal reset. But William's silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy," she said while shedding light on ongoing royal tensions.

William, who has reportedly stopped talking to his younger brother after he detailed the Royal Family's dark secrets with harsh criticism, now maintains a "wall of silence" with Harry.

This move has been explained by the royal insiders ahead of Harry's return to the United Kingdom in July of this year.

The Duke of Sussex, who reunited with King Charles last year, is expected to travel to his homeland to attend the pre-Invictus ceremony in July. 

During his visit, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, might also accompany him, who has not once met their cancer-stricken grandfather.

So far, neither King Charles III nor Prince Harry has commented on the possible reunion. 

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