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Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans

The 'Drip' singer concluded her Little Miss Drama tour this weekend

Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans 

Cardi B has wrapped up her Little Miss Drama tour on a heartwarming note to her fans.

The Rodeo hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 19, to release the video of herself after concluding her second headlining concert tour.

In the video uploaded by Cardi, the singer is heard saying, "Hey guys, it's your girl Cardi B, and I wanna share how I really feel about the overwhelming response to her Little Miss Drama tour."

She began her statement with gratitude as she said, "I just wanna say thank you so much to everybody who came up to the Little Miss Drama tour, and it was a part of the Little Miss Drama tour."

"I wanna say thank you to my production team, to my glam team, wardrobe team, choreographers, dancers, every venue, catering, security, bus drivers, because this tour went really smooth," the Drip hitmaker added.

This update came after Cardi B cancelled her Atlanta show over a clash with the venue's staff, as she revealed in a live Instagram session.

During the session, the Please Me hitmaker shared her frustrations about how her touring party was allegedly treated during the second night at the State Farm Arena last night (April 18).

Despite the incident, Cardi B has concluded her Little Miss Drama tour on a happy note to her beloved fans.

The Little Miss Drama Tour is the second headlining concert tour by the American rapper Cardi B, in support of her second studio album, Am I the Drama, which she released on September 19 of last year.

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