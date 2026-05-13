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Meadow Walker joins Vin Diesel for special 2026 Cannes tribute to late Paul Walker

Paul Walker's daughter honors her late dad at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for surprise celebrations

Meadow Walker joins Vin Diesel for special 2026 Cannes tribute to late Paul Walker
Meadow Walker joins Vin Diesel for special 2026 Cannes tribute to late Paul Walker  

Meadow Walker has represented her late dad, Paul Walker, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The Fast and Furious cast reunited at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival to celebrate the franchise’s anniversary on Wednesday, May 13.

Meadow joined her dad's co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, for a special midnight screening at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

During the star-studded event, the American model and actress broke the Cannes dress code as she looked chic, wearing a long black blazer jacket styled with a crisp white Peter Pan dress shirt underneath, leaving her top unbuttoned to reveal a black bra underneath.

According to media reports, the 27-year-old Fast X actress broke a longtime Cannes dress code rule, pairing the office-ready separates with a pair of ankle-length blue jeans.

Vin Diesel and Meadow have also made headlines in 2021 when she walked down the aisle at her wedding alongside her godfather and late actor, Paul's close pal.

The Givenchy Beauty model also reunited with Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

For those unaware, Paul Walker, who was a significant part of the Fast and Furious, tragically died at the age of 40 years due to a fatal car crash in 2013 in California.

Since the deceased actor's death, his family has been representing him at the movie franchise's events. 

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