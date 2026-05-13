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‘Big Bang Theory’ drops first trailer for spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

HBO Max released the first teaser for 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'

‘Big Bang Theory’ drops first trailer for spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’
‘Big Bang Theory’ drops first trailer for spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

The universe of The Big Bang Theory is expanding once again with the release of the first trailer for sci-fi spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, putting comic book store owner Stuart at the center of a new adventure.

HBO Max released the first teaser for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the latest The Big Bang Theory spinoff, with Kevin Sussman returning as comic book store owner Stuart.

The show’s stars unveiled a new look at the series during Warner Bros. Discovery’s May 13 Upfront event, with the show set to launch on HBO Max on July 23.

Stuart will mark the fourth series in the Big Bang universe, following Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

As per a logline, the series follows Bloom as he's "tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.”

"Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke," the description continued.

It added, "Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well."

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Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie also star in the sitcom from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television, created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

HBO Max previously released first-look images set at Stuart’s Comic Center of Pasadena, while the cast later confirmed at CCXP Mexico City that Danny Elfman will provide original music for the series.

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