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Ellie Goulding marks royal milestone with surprise reunion with Prince William after 15 years

The Prince of Wales greets Ellie Goulding during prestigious ceremony at Windsor Castle

Ellie Goulding marks royal milestone with surprise reunion with Prince William after 15 years
Ellie Goulding marks royal milestone with surprise reunion with Prince William after 15 years  

Ellie Goulding has received a new royal achievement as she reunited with Prince William after 15 years.

On Wednesday, May 13, the Love Me Like You Do crooner renewed her acquaintance with the Prince of Wales when she picked up her MBE at Windsor Castle.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 13, Goulding shared a snap in which she beamed with joy as Prince William pinned her Member of the Order (MBE) to her white peplum blazer.

The Hereford-born musician wrote, "Extremely cool day x." 

For the royal event, the 39-year-old singer opted for a white suit which had a brown detail running around the hips, and she completed the look with a netted hat.

Ellie is a global environmental ambassador for the UN and was recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

This reunion marked their first interaction after the singer initially met the future King at his wedding with Kate Middleton in 2011.

P.C. Ellie Goulding /Instagram Stories
P.C. Ellie Goulding /Instagram Stories 

During the lavish royal marriage ceremony, Goulding performed a set at Prince William’s reception, famously covering Elton John’s superhit track, Your Song, for their first dance.

Now, 15 years later, the Prince of Wales greeted the critically acclaimed singer with, "Nice to see you again!" while presenting her with an MBE at Windsor Castle.

She was appointed a global goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme in 2017 and is now a global environmental ambassador.   

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