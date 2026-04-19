Sarah Ferguson's cousins make major revelation about her amid Austria hideout

Amid her hideout in Austria, Sarah Ferguson's cousins have made a surprising revelation about her.
For its new article, the Daily Mail interviewed the former Duchess of York's cousins, who spoke out for the first time since her Epstein row.
While speaking to the outlet, Martin Barrantes, Sarah's cousin by marriage, shone spotlight on the author's shocking move to vanish from public life, revealing that she made the decision just to protect her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
"I have spoken to her [and] can tell you that she just wants to protect her children and her grandchildren," he said.
Joining Martin in the conversation, his younger brother Raphael added, "She loves her children more than anything and will do anything for them."
Martin also revealed that after Sarah Ferguson's emails to Epstein surfaced online, he reached out the former Duchess to offer her help.
"Sarah is going through a difficult moment, and I wanted to send her our support, she is a valued member of our family," he noted, adding that despite all the challenges, the mother-of-two was coping well with her situation.
Martin Barrantes also defended Sarah Ferguson, saying "What people need to remember is that the real villain in all this is Epstein."
"Sarah was perhaps foolish to trust him and take such confidence from him, and I am sure she regrets that now," he said.
This update comes after it was reported that Sarah Ferguson is currently hiding at a £2,000-a-night resort in Austria.
As per the latest report, the former Duchess of York plans to remain at the resort despite her location being revealed.