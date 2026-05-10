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Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her

Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen in Timothée Chalamet starrer ‘Marty Supreme’

Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her
Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her

Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to the amazing women who shaped her.

The 53-year-old actress, during Mother’s Day, took to Instagram, on Sunday, May 10, and posted a photo with a heartwarming caption.

Paltrow, while giving shoutouts to their beloved moms, wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Sending love to all of the amazing women who shaped us, loved us and showed us the way.”


The Avengers: Endgame star shared an image featuring her 21-year-old daughter Apple Martin, 21, and her 83-year-old mother Blythe Danner.

It's worth mentioning here that Paltrow has returned to acting with a supporting role in Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.

The movie, released in December 2025, the Iron Man actor plays Kay Stone in a sports comedy-drama film set in the 1950s.

During the interview, the Mortdecai actress, described her comeback as inspired by becoming an "empty nester" and being drawn in by director Josh Safdie.

On the professional front, Gwyneth Paltrow is set to star in, and executive produce an adaptation of Strangers, the Netflix adaptation of the memoir Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage.

The streaming giant Netflix secured the rights to the bestselling book; that will be penned by acclaimed playwright Heidi Schreck.

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