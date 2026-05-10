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Steve Martin starrer Netflix documentary drops soon

Steve Martin’s Netflix documentary titled ‘Marty, Life Is Short’

Steve Martin starrer Netflix documentary drops soon
Steve Martin starrer Netflix documentary drops soon

Marty, Life Is Short, a new Netflix documentary starring Steve Martin will premiere soon on the streaming giant.

The Netflix documentary celebrating the comedy legend dropping this month.

In the forthcoming documentary, Martin opens up about what makes his bond unbreakable with Martin Short. 

The pair collaborated on iconic projects and continue performing together.

The documentary will showcase their friendship transcends the typical Hollywood connection.

It’s worth mentioning here that the documentary starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, who are also co-stars of the Only Murders in the Building, will also feature Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, and late Catherine O’Hara honouring Martin Short‘s legendary career.

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, his upcoming Marty, Life Is Short documentary will premiere on Netflix on May 12, 2026.

The release date of the documentary comes amid the news that their starrer Only Murders in the Building series will be shot in London as the Hulu comedy is now entering a new season.

Season 6 featuring 10 new episodes will see the return of Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel ready to solve their most transatlantic mystery in Upper West Side of the British capital.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is expected to be released on Hulu in late 2026.

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