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Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures

Kiara Advani shares heartwarming glimpses from her first Mother’s Day celebration after welcoming daughter Saraayah

Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures

Kiara Advani celebrated her first Mother’s Day this year, and to make her day special, Sidharth Malhotra made some extra sweet gestures.

The Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups actress took to Instagram on Sunday, May 10, to mark her first-ever Mother’s Day after welcoming her first and only child, daughter Saraayah, with her actor husband.

In the post, the Indian actress shared a carousel of photos, offerings fans peeks into her special day, which became even more joyful with Malhotra’s loving gestures.

“We take our celebrations very seriously! This year was extra special being my first, the husband decided to surprise me with his cooking skills, chocolate pancakes for breakfast , extra cuddles from Saraayu and lots of cake,” shared the Kabir Singh star.

She continued, “To all the mamas out there. Thank you for all that you do for your family. You are loved and celebrated every day.”

Sweetly mentioning her baby girl, Advani added, “To my little angel Thank YOU for making me your mama. Happy MAMAS Day.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were first linked together in 2020. However, the duo remained silent about their relationship for years.

On February 7, 2023, the lovebirds tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and welcomed their first and only child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.

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