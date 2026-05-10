Inside Blake Lively’s ‘mastermind’ plan to ‘rehab image’ after Justin Baldoni drama

After settling her high-profile legal drama with Justin Baldoni following a long battle, Blake Lively has set her eyes on her major Hollywood comeback.
While speaking to The Sun about the actress’s surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala shortly after the news of lawsuit settlement made headlines, an insider revealed that the move was part of Lively’s mastermind plan to revive her image.
“That was no accident – she knew all eyes would be on her and she wanted them to be,” said the source, adding, “It was a clear message that she had drawn a line on this awful saga and that she is ready to publicly move forward with her head held high, rather than hiding away.”
The tipster continued to share, “While she’s quietly pursuing Justin to cover her legal fees post-settlement, Blake feels she’s spent enough time hunkering down and doesn’t believe she has any reason to disappear and retreat from the spotlight.”
“She wants to go back to people remembering her for being a good actress, as that all seems to have been forgotten in all of this,” they further noted.
In the report, the outlet also claimed that Blake Lively feels devastated due to the entire fiasco and thinks that the legal battle has undone all the efforts she made to cement her career.
“At times, when the backlash was at its worst, she felt like she was the most hated woman in Hollywood, and she wants to desperately wants to rehab her image. She wants to get back to mass appeal romantic comedy leads she hopes will make audiences warm to her again,” the source stated.
On the work front, Blake Lively has multiple projects in the pipeline, including The Survival List and The Husband’s Secret.