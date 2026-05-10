Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mother with a heartfelt social media post.
The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 10, and revealed that she received a sweetest handwritten card from her husband Vicky Kaushal and months old son Vihaan.
Showcasing a bouquet of pink flowers from them, Kaif featured the note that read, “Happy first Mother's Day my love! Love, Vihaan and Papa Kaushal!”
The second picture saw the Tiger actress holding a children's book with Vihaan holding the pages on the other hand with his tiny fingers. The book was called, “The very hungry caterpiller.”
Her post comes a week after the couple was spotted together for the first time at the airport after welcoming their baby boy.
It’s worth mentioning here that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who first met at an award show and dated for a brief period, got married in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.
The couple welcomed their first child, a son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.
On the professional front, Kaushal was last seen in the 2025 historical action movie Chhaava, where he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
As of Kaif, the actress has not announced any new project yet.