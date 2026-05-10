News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November 2025

Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post
Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mother with a heartfelt social media post.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 10, and revealed that she received a sweetest handwritten card from her husband Vicky Kaushal and months old son Vihaan.

Showcasing a bouquet of pink flowers from them, Kaif featured the note that read, “Happy first Mother's Day my love! Love, Vihaan and Papa Kaushal!”


The second picture saw the Tiger actress holding a children's book with Vihaan holding the pages on the other hand with his tiny fingers. The book was called, “The very hungry caterpiller.”

Her post comes a week after the couple was spotted together for the first time at the airport after welcoming their baby boy.

It’s worth mentioning here that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who first met at an award show and dated for a brief period, got married in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

On the professional front, Kaushal was last seen in the 2025 historical action movie Chhaava, where he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

As of Kaif, the actress has not announced any new project yet. 

Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'
Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood: 'Roles I came close to eventually went to star kids'
Ameesha Patel drops ‘Gadar 3’ bombshell
Ameesha Patel drops ‘Gadar 3’ bombshell
Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mother's Day tribute
Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mother's Day tribute
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second child's name in emotional post just before Mother's Day
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second child's name in emotional post just before Mother's Day
Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz
Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz
Salman Khan cheers for Anurag Kashyap’s 'Bandar' despite feud with Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan cheers for Anurag Kashyap’s 'Bandar' despite feud with Abhinav Kashyap
‘Dhurandhar’ to return with third installment? Makers drop major update
‘Dhurandhar’ to return with third installment? Makers drop major update
Kriti Sanon slams subtle gender bias in Bollywood film industry practices
Kriti Sanon slams subtle gender bias in Bollywood film industry practices
Aamir Khan reunites with ‘Lagaan’ director for legendary Indian cricketer’s biopic
Aamir Khan reunites with ‘Lagaan’ director for legendary Indian cricketer’s biopic
Saif Ali Khan details Shah Rukh Khan's long association as 'Kartavya' reunites them
Saif Ali Khan details Shah Rukh Khan's long association as 'Kartavya' reunites them
Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy with Hamza Amin in heart-melting post
Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy with Hamza Amin in heart-melting post

Popular News

Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her

Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her
7 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post

Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post
56 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures

Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
47 minutes ago