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Prince Christian, Isabella share adorable moments with Vincent, Josephine after big event

The Danish Royal Family drops heart-melting photos of Crown Prince Christian with his siblings

Prince Christian, Isabella share adorable moments with Vincent, Josephine after big event
Prince Christian, Isabella share adorable moments with Vincent, Josephine after big event

The Danish royal fans are in awe seeing the heartwarming bond among the royal siblings.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a carousel of swoon-worthy photo, featuring King Frederik, Queen Mary, and their four children posing for official portraits following a grand ceremony.

In the post, the palace shared that after the confirmation ceremony of the twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, the entire family gathered at Fredensborg Castle, where they posed for the official photographs.

The carousel featured adorable glimpses of the Royal siblings - Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine - offering peeks into their loving bond.

"Shortly after the church ceremony of confirmation in Fredensborg Palace Church, portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine and family were taken in the Garden Hall at Fredensborg Castle," read the caption.

For the special ceremony, Josephine looked gorgeous in a breathtaking white gown featuring bell sleeves and flowy skirt, while Vincent donned a striking black suit.

Princess Isabella also exuded elegance in a beautiful forest green ensemble.

As for Crown Prince Christian, he rocked a classy grey suit.

For those unfamiliar, Confirmation is a public ceremony, affirming one’s personal decision to live in the faith of Jesus, thus confirming the previous baptism as an infant or child into Jesus’ baptism.

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