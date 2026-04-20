Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance 

Lily Collins has made a rare appearance with her husband, Charlie McDowell, at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize ceremony.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, attended the glitzy gala, which took place on Saturday, April 18.
Shortly after witnessing the outstanding contributions in mathematics and science, Collins turned to her Instagram account to share some never-before-seen glimpses into her public appearance.
"Incredibly honoured as always to celebrate the scientists and doctors changing the world at this year's @Breakthrough Prize Ceremony," the 37-year-old American actress said in her new Instagram post.
The Love, Rosie actress presented the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics to French mathematician, Frank Merle, at the 12th annual ceremony.
She also uploaded the photo of herself presenting the accolade to the deserving legendary mathematician, saying, "What a magnificent and inspiring evening."
Apart from Lily Collins, several big names of Hollywood celebrated the scientists and doctors, including Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek, Ben Affleck and others.
The appearance of Abduction star and Charlie McDowell came after the two were spotted at the 2026 PaleyFest LA, to promote Emily in Paris Season 5.