Blake Lively reacts to Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 set with sweet tribute 

Blake Lively is giving a huge shout-out to pop star Justin Bieber, after he created history at the 2026 Coachella festival.
A day after the Yummy crooner serenades Billie Eilish with his iconic song, One Less Lonely Girl, at another weekend at Coachella, like all of us, the Gossip Girl also could not hold her emotions over the emotional performance.
Blake re-shared the infamous social media star, Django Degree's opinion on Justin's classic return to the music industry, which he labelled as the most healed version of the Sorry singer.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Ryan Reynolds' life partner penned, "Django Degree with the most thoughtful breakdown of a beautiful and intensely criticized life in the public eye. From childhood to adulthood."
"So many people we loved have been hurt and never come back to themselves. We watch it happen every time. And the collective looks back when it’s too late with empathy that was missing at the time. Shocked, everyone treated someone’s most painful days as entertainment. It happens daily. It makes money. It gets clicks, followers, virality," she added.
The It Ends with Us actress, 38, continued as she heaped praise on Justin for showing the world the most healing version of himself after an intense battle with mental trauma.
"There were many incredible performances for different reasons, jaw-dropping in their own right. What a beautiful time to witness the different works and most importantly the humanity of them," Blake concluded.
She also uploaded a younger self from 1997, when she participated as a musician in her school days.
This update came after Justin Bieber stunned fans when she made Billie Eilish his One Less Lonely Girl at the second weekend of the Coachella festival.