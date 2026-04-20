Karol G caps off landmark Coachella performance with big announcement

Karol G made history at Coachella 2026 as the first Latina to headline the main stage, marking a major milestone for Latin representation at the iconic festival.
While performing her final performance at the 2026 Coachella festival on Sunday night, the TQG singer also made a major announcement to surprise her fans.
Following she performed her last song of the night, Provenza, Karol G shared some major news.
"Nos vamos de tour," Karol shouted, which translates to “We’re going on tour."
This marks her first tour in two years since July 2024’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour, with Rolling Stone suggesting it will promote her fourth studio album, Tropicoqueta.
During her first day performance at the festival, the Bichota hitmaker gave a shoutout to her Latino compatriots.
"I want to present myself. I am Carolina from Medellín, Colombia and today I am the first Latina woman to headline Coachella," she told the crowd.
"And I’m very happy and very proud about this but at the same time it feels late. There has been 27 years of this festival going on and it’s the first time a Latina girl is headlining Coachella," Karol told the crowd," continued Karol G.
"I just want to say that before me there were so many great Latino artists, legendary Latino artists, that gave me the opportunity to be here tonight. So this is not just about me, this is about my Latino community, this is about my people," added the singer.
Notably, Karol G was the first Latina to ever headline Coachella.