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Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer action thriller set to release in December 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has reportedly set a new OTT record with a mega deal for its streaming rights.

Made on a budget of Rs. 400 crores, the upcoming action thriller movie’s digital streaming rights, as per Bollywood Hungama, has exclusively been acquired by Netflix.

A trade source, in this regard, dished out, "Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs. 250 crores.”

According to the insider, SRK's banner has a long standing association with the distributor, having released movies like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, and Ittefaq and many more.

However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the forthcoming movie has been produced by Gauri Khan, Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Furthermore, principal photography began in May 2025 with filming taking place in Mumbai and Warsaw.

Apart from the 60-year-old actor, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the leading role.

Moreover, the film also features an ensemble cast including Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi.

It’s worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is scheduled for theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer action thriller set to release in December 2026



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