Ranveer Singh slaps FWICE decision with legal fight after ‘Don 3’ fallout

Ranveer Singh’s ongoing feud with Don 3 makers just took an interesting turn after the actor decided to take legal action against the FWICE ban against him after his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s directorial movie.
The 40-year-old actor has reportedly sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the “non-cooperation directive” issued against him that asked its 5 lakh members not to work with the actor, as reported by The Indian Express.
In this regard, sources told the publication that Singh’s legal notice to the film body was sent on Tuesday, June 2.
Moreover, last week, media and entertainment lawyer Sanjay Vasudevan told the publication that the Singham Again performer has “remedies” to take legal action against the FWICE.
As per the lawyer, the film body is more of a toothless tiger right now but when it gains teeth to the point where it restricts him to engage with more producers.
Vasudevan, in the end, stated, “If he wishes, Ranveer could seek legal remedies under Section 3(3)(b) of the Competition Act, Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution, and Section 27, Contract Act.”
The Dhurandhar star’s last known communication with the FWICE was before the body’s decision on May 23, in which his representative informed the body that it has no jurisdiction over the matter.
It’s worth mentioning here that the actor’s action against the FWICE comes after the film body ban on him.
On May 25, the FWICE issued its non-cooperation directive, urging all its members not to work on any film starring Ranveer Singh, after he exited Farhan Akhtar’s directional Don 3 just days before filming was set to begin, causing Akhtar’s production company a loss of ₹45 crores.