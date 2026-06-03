News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban

Film body reverses its ban on Ranveer Singh in stunning twist

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actors ban
Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has lifted its controversial ban, a “non-cooperative directive” against Ranveer Singh, after the actor walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3.

In its decision announced during media conference in Mumbai, FWICE declared, “Considering their appeal and the larger interest of the film industry, we’re immediately revoking the directive against Ranveer Singh.”

As per the body, they’re taking this decision after requests from fellow film bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA).


Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE stated, “After our last press conference, we reached out to other film bodies asking for their support. We got responses from IMPAA and the Producers Guild of India.”

However, the film body did mention that their legal team will respond to the legal notices sent to them.

Pandit also noted that he has appealed to the Dhurandhar star, Excel Entertainment, and all film bodies to sit together and resolve the issue so that neither party feels shortchanged.

Last week, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.

It’s worth mentioning here that Singh's sudden exist has caused Akhtar’s company an estimated ₹45 crores in pre-production expenses alone.

Ranveer Singh slaps FWICE decision with legal fight after ‘Don 3’ fallout
Ranveer Singh slaps FWICE decision with legal fight after ‘Don 3’ fallout
Fahad Mustafa makes unexpected appeal to Punjab govt over early mall closures
Fahad Mustafa makes unexpected appeal to Punjab govt over early mall closures
'Cocktail 2' team clears air on Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna relationship rumours
'Cocktail 2' team clears air on Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna relationship rumours
Karan Johar releases emotional 'Jindagi Once More' trailer ahead of Father's Day 2026
Karan Johar releases emotional 'Jindagi Once More' trailer ahead of Father's Day 2026
Salman Khan takes legal action against 'Kala Hiran' makers as producer dismissed claims
Salman Khan takes legal action against 'Kala Hiran' makers as producer dismissed claims
Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'
Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'
Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge
Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt
Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
‘Obsession’ wins Bollywood over with massive praise
‘Obsession’ wins Bollywood over with massive praise
Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal's historic run, avoids 'Don 3' controversy
Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal's historic run, avoids 'Don 3' controversy

Popular News

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban
51 minutes ago
King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row

King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row
2 hours ago
LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff

LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff
an hour ago