Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has lifted its controversial ban, a “non-cooperative directive” against Ranveer Singh, after the actor walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3.
In its decision announced during media conference in Mumbai, FWICE declared, “Considering their appeal and the larger interest of the film industry, we’re immediately revoking the directive against Ranveer Singh.”
As per the body, they’re taking this decision after requests from fellow film bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA).
Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE stated, “After our last press conference, we reached out to other film bodies asking for their support. We got responses from IMPAA and the Producers Guild of India.”
However, the film body did mention that their legal team will respond to the legal notices sent to them.
Pandit also noted that he has appealed to the Dhurandhar star, Excel Entertainment, and all film bodies to sit together and resolve the issue so that neither party feels shortchanged.
Last week, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.
It’s worth mentioning here that Singh's sudden exist has caused Akhtar’s company an estimated ₹45 crores in pre-production expenses alone.