Fahad Mustafa makes unexpected appeal to Punjab govt over early mall closures

Fahad Mustafa recently made a special request to the Punjab government over early mall closures.
In his post, the 42-year-old actor, on Wednesday, June 3, humbly urged senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb to consider regarding the current closing timings of malls and cinemas.
In his plea, the Aag Lagay Basti Mein star wrote, “Respected Madam, I hope you are well.I would like to humbly request your consideration regarding the current closing timings of malls and cinemas.”
Mustafa went on to say, “Since most cinemas operate within malls, the early closure is affecting recently released films that are relying on this period to reach audiences.
“Extending cinema operating hours by a modest margin could help increase ticket sales and overall revenue for cinemas and film distributors, support employment across the exhibition and hospitality sectors, and provide greater access and convenience for audiences who are only able to attend screenings later in the evening.”
According to him, the Punjab government's support for the film industry has been greatly encouraging for all of us in the creative sector.
In the end, the Actor in Law actor requested, “If possible, a small relaxation in operating hours would be deeply appreciated by filmmakers, exhibitors, and cinema-goers.”
Fahad Mustafa’s plea comes a week after his movie Zombied, a first-ever major zombie survival thriller film, was released this Eid-ul-Azha.