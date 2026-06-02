Karan Johar releases emotional 'Jindagi Once More' trailer ahead of Father's Day 2026

Karan Johar is set to make this year's Father's Day extra special, bringing a new emotional film, Jindagi Once More.
On Tuesday, June 2nd, the popular Indian filmmaker turned to his Instagram account to share the exclusive trailer of his brand-new Gujarati film.
The heartfelt teaser opened with a scene of Deep Dholakia's scene where he showed his girlfriend, portrayed by Jahanvi Dhakan.
In the opening scene, Deep told Jahanvi that in one picture, there is a tiger, and in another, there is a father.
The film revolves around the challenging life of a father and son, trying to establish a business together with an emotional hook.
"The bond between a father & son is beyond special. This Father’s Day, experience all of it on the big screens! Once More - OFFICIAL TRAILER OUT NOW In cinemas on June 19th. A Dharma Productions release," Johar stated in the caption.
Jindagi Once More is a highly anticipated family drama film directed by Jaymin Modi and distributed by Dharma Productions.
For those familiar, the film is slated to be released in cinemas on June 19th, 2026, to celebrate Father's Day.
The movie features acting legends Siddharth Randeria and Aarti Patel, following a son’s journey to reconnect with his father.