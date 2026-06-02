Salman Khan takes legal action against 'Kala Hiran' makers as producer dismissed claims

Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to the Kala Hiran makers, a film reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has alleged a "gross violation of personality rights" and has requested an immediate cancellation of the film's release and promotional activities.
As reported by Bollywood Bubble, the legal notice was issued to casting director Akshay Pandey.
In the complaint, Salman's legal team argued that the blackbuck case remains under consideration before the Rajasthan High Court and described the film as "defamatory in nature" and a "gross violation of personality rights".
The actor's lawyers also highlighted that Salman has "neither authorised nor consented to the use of his name, persona, or the alleged incident associated with him in the proposed film".
Following the issued notice, producer Amit Jani shared the complaint on Facebook, as he called out the actor and dismissed claims about the biopic.
"Salman Khan is threatening people related to the movie Kala Hiran with a legal notice. The intent of this legal notice is just intimidation so that people surrender to glamour," he penned.
The buzz around the film intensified after the makers revealed the first-look poster of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
In the poster, a man could be seen holding a gun and wearing a turquoise bracelet, similar to Salman's iconic accessory.
Described as a "gritty narrative rooted in real-world legal battles and action", the makers are set to release the film's teaser on June 20.
About Salman Khan's alleged case:
The film reportedly draws inspiration from the 1998 black buck poaching case.
During the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Salman Khan was accused of hunting two black bucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur.
Besides Salman, his co-stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, were also accused and were later acquitted.
A Jodhpur trial court convicted Salman in April 2018 and sentenced him to five years in prison.
He secured bail, and in 2022, the Rajasthan High Court transferred all matters linked to the case to itself, where proceedings continue.