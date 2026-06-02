'Cocktail 2' team clears air on Kriti Sanaon, Rashmika Mandanna relationship rumours

Speculation is mounting that Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna may be cast as a lesbian couple in the upcoming Cocktail 2, though no official confirmation has been made.
Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna as three friends caught in a messy modern love triangle, with speculation about a possible lesbian storyline involving Kriti and Rashmika remaining unconfirmed.
At the Cocktail 2 trailer launch, the cast along with director Homi Adajania and producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan addressed and dismissed the ongoing rumours surrounding the film.
When prompted about the nature of the relationship between her and Rashmika’s characters, Kriti Sanon playfully glanced at Shahid and said, “I think the rumours are coming from one place only.”
Shahid, looking stunned, responded in a playful tone, questioning what he would gain from that plot angle.
"I didn’t say anything, guys. Why would I want it that way? I have nothing to do with that? Kaha se aa rahe hain rumours?” he quipped.
Putting the rumours to rest, Homi Adajania finally revealed, “Let me clear it up. This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, ‘What if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel?’ And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.”
Dinesh Vijan also shared, "So guys, we were supposed to clear this up, so in the trailer there are two love stories. Purana love aur naya love and ye Luv (Ranjan). Aur kuchh nahi hai kisi ka love nahi hai is picture mein.”
Kriti and Rashmika spoke warmly about each other, revealing their bond began during workout sessions and has remained “easy and effortless,” while Shahid jokingly suggested their chemistry could be fueling lesbian romance rumours.
To note, Cocktail 2 is set to release in cinemas on June 19.