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Patrick Muldoon’s final post reveals his shocking future plan before death

'Days of Our Lives' star Patrick Muldoon died on April 19 at age of 57

Patrick Muldoon’s final post reveals his shocking future plan before death
Patrick Muldoon’s final post reveals his shocking future plan before death

Patrick Muldoon, who died on Sunday, April 19, reportedly dropped his hint about his future in his last social media post.

Muldoon, just two days before his sudden demise, shared a final message with followers on his Instagram account, announcing an upcoming film project.

While expressing excitement about working alongside major Hollywood names, the Days of Our Lives actor wrote, "So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia."


It’s worth mentioning here that the late actor was attached to the movie as an executive producer.

The Melrose Place star died in his Beverly Hills home at the age of 57, as per TMZ.

One of his friends, Jhoan, revealed that the legendary actor had died after suffering from a massive heart attack, as he posted on Instagram, "I‘m deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Patrick Muldoon @thepatrickmuldoon. You were always the kindest person, and I‘ll remember you fondly. Rest in peace, my friend," his grieving friend added.

It’s worth mentioning here that Patrick Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, his parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana and brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa.

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