Madonna shows gratitude to Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella confessions II moment

Madonna expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sabrina Carpenter after their standout Confessions II moment at Coachella, calling the experience unforgettable.
Taking to Instagram account, the Popular singer shared a post to reflect on ‘unforgettable’ Coachella night reviving confessions II during the Espresso songstress headline set at second weekend.
In a shared post, Madonna noted, Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible.”
She continued, “Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill! This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing— my costume that was pulled from my personal archives - jacket, corset, dress and all other garments.”
The Frozen singer noted, “These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well.”
Madonna capped off the post, “I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: Infomaverick2026@gmail.com. I'm offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all My Heart.”
Notably, the Vogue singer wore a purple corset with lace details, matching gloves and stockings, paired with knee-high lace boots and aviator shades, while Carpenter opted for a white strapless bodysuit with lace accents, styled with drop earrings and Mary Jane pumps.
The moment came after Carpenter honored the Madonna by donning a vintage Bob Mackie dress she wore at the 1991 Oscars, which she recreated at the 2024 MTV VMAs.