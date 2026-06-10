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Ryan Reynolds admits illegally leaking 'Deadpool' footage: 'I cheated'

Reynolds confesses he was behind the footage leak that changed Marvel forever

Ryan Reynolds admits illegally leaking Deadpool footage: I cheated
Ryan Reynolds admits illegally leaking 'Deadpool' footage: 'I cheated'

Ryan Reynolds recently made a shocking confession that he was responsible for leaking the 2014 test footage for Deadpool.

During his latest appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 49-year-old actor admitted, "Yeah, I cheated a little bit."

Reynolds recalled the incident, jokingly saying, "But I felt like it could create interest."

According to the Ghosted star, he is grateful he listened to his gut, and he’s glad that he did the wrong thing for the right reasons.


In the end, the IF actor, who is married to Blake Lively, recalled, "Some asshole leaked it onto the internet, and I'm looking at myself in the mirror brushing my teeth, thinking, 'Dude, what did you do? That could be illegal!'"

It’s worth mentioning here that the Deadpool test footage was an animated test footage that was online in 2014. It received widespread enthusiasm from fans and led 20th Century Fox to greenlight the R-rated superhero movie.

Ryan Reynolds has starred in Deadpool franchise that includes 2016’s Deadpool, 2018’s Deadpool 2 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover 2024 movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actor, on professional front, will soon star in Mayday, an upcoming action comedy, scheduled to be released on Apple TV on September 4, 2026. 

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