John Cena sparks buzz after posting 'Teach You A Lesson' actor Kim Mu-yeol  

Amid buzz surrounding Netflix's series Teach You A Lesson starring Kim Mu-yeol, John Cena posted the picture of the South Korean actor on his Instagram account, which has now gone viral.
On Wednesday, June 10, Cena posted Mu-yeol's solo photo on his Instagram feed, intensifying the buzz surrounding the look-alike speculations.
The surprise posting has garnered more attention as it coincided with the success of the Netflix series.
Since its release last week, the series has recorded 6.4 million views in the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV category, securing top rank.
Netizens have dubbed the actor "Korea's John Cena", and following the social media post, fans flooded the social media platform with the comparison.
"After seeing this, I realized they kind of look alike," one user on X said.
Another fan added, "Now that he did, he DOES resemble John Cena a lot."
"Frrrr but they do look a little alike," a third user penned.
Reacting to the random post of himself, Kim Mu-yeol also took to the comment, writing, "Now you can see me", a reference to Cena's iconic tagline, "You Can't See Me."
About 'Teach You A Lesson'
Teach You a Lesson is a Netflix series that follows a newly formed Educational Authority Protection Bureau, which deals with the troubled students with no limits, including the use of violence, which has sparked controversy in the country.