BRIT Awards set to return to Manchester in 2027: Date, location announced

The BRIT Awards have announced the official date for next year's ceremony, set to be held in Manchester.
The UK's biggest music night is set to take place at Manchester's Co-op Live, marking 50 years since the first BRIT Awards aired.
It was shared that the 2027 edition of the BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday, February 2027, and will be broadcast on ITV1 AND ITVX.
The 2026 award show, also held in Manchester, was presented by Jack Whitehall and saw performances by Harry Styles, the singing voices of fictional girl group HUNTR/X from hit Netflix animation KPop Demon Hunters, Olivia Dean, Raye, and Mark Ronson.
Moreover, Stacey Tang, co-president of RCA Records UK, is returning as Chair of The Brit Awards.
Announcing her return, Tang penned, "It's a real privilege to return as Chair and to be back in Manchester for a second year."
"There was such an incredible energy around the 2026 show, across the city, the industry and with fans everywhere. I’m excited to build on that global success alongside a brilliant team, pushing the show creatively and continuing to celebrate the artists, the culture and the communities that make British music what it is."
Besides the ceremony, the BRITs took over Manchester with a city-wide cultural programme, on-the-ground activations, and the first-ever BRITs Fringe.