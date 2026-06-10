Perrie Edwards breaks silence on ex Zayn Malik's song 'Pillow Talk' featuring Gigi Hadid  

Zayn Malik's former flame, Perrie Edwards, reflected on her painful split with the pop star.
The British singer, who dated the ex-One Direction singer from 2011 to 2015, has finally reacted to how the singer abandoned her in the middle of her challenging life.
Speaking with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, Perrie revealed that after two months of their separation, Zayn moved on with his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
The Shout Out to My Ex crooner said the final nail in the coffin was him featuring the model on his iconic song, Pillow Talk.
She additionally said that you felt overwhelmed and anxious when the song was originally written for and about you, saying, "Then you have a song that they’ve written about you, but then someone else is in the (music) video – it was one thing after the other."
"I just remember that, and it was the nail in the coffin, there was a bit of an overlap," Perrie noted.
Zayn Malik has parted ways with Perrie Edwards after four years of a relationship, and two years of engagement.
Shortly after his high-profile split, he began dating Gigi Hadid, with whom he announced a split in October 2021 after welcoming daughter Khai Malik.