Taylor Swift’s ultimate fangirl move with Tom Hanks goes viral

A video of Taylor Swift requesting an autograph on her original Toy Story VHS from Tom Hanks during the Toy Story 5 premiere has gone viral.
It was revealed by Hanks himself during the premiere of the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated sequel movie at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, June 9.
The 69-year-old actor, who voices Woody, later told USA Today about the encounter, revealing, that he “did not get a selfie” with Swift but he did sign her original VHS of the first story.
“I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well," the The Phoenician Scheme star added jokingly.
This comes a few hours before the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was seen carrying an old VHS copy of the original Toy Story movie from 1995 under her arm during the premiere of the movie.
Later, the fiancé of Travis Kelce was captured having the movie's stars sign vintage VHS for her, including Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear.
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift's new song I Knew It, I Knew You will be featured in Toy Story 5, scheduled to be released on June 19, 2026.