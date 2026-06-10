Selena Gomez's fresh photo with Benny Blanco sparks pregnancy buzz  

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, seemingly dropped a subtle hint at a baby bump.
The Love On hitmaker, who is away from her life partner due to work commitments, has shared a series of photos featuring the renowned record music producer.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 10, Gomez captioned her slew of snaps that read, "Distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb."
The singer-turned-actress opened her post with a cosy shot of herself and Blanco as she recalled her memories with him.
For those unfamiliar, Selena is exploring London these days to film season six of Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.
She also dropped a loved-up mirror selfie with Blanco, showcasing tender moments with Blanco, who placed her hand on her stomach in the photo, hinting at a possible baby bump.
However, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Gomez's baby bump and hand gesture, which seemingly hinted at their pregnancy.
Eagle-eyed fans react to Selena Gomez's new photos with Benny Blanco:
Netizens flocked to the comment section as several began speculating that the actress has been keeping her pregnancy secret while away from home.
One fan pointed out, "Second photo in the carousel hints at baby bump ... is she preggy?”
While another asked, "Wait ... is that a hand on the stomach in the second photo? Are we finally getting a Baby Blanco?"
"Wait – third pic is kinda dropping pregnancy hints .. oh my god," a third noted.
The fourth one said, "Is she pregnant?"
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who exchanged marital vows in September last year, have faced baby fever since they began dating in 2023.
Speaking about her baby plans, the actress also revealed during an old interview with the 2024 Vanity Fair that she is unable to carry her own children safely due to medical risks.
This is not the first time the actress has been subject to online speculation regarding her pregnancy, she also fueled baby rumours during her appearance at the launch party of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty in April of this year.
At the time, she wore an oversized bubble gum pink mini dress by Prada, leaving fans to speculate whether she was hiding her baby bump under her dress.
Despite Selena Gomez's medical challenges in conceiving a child, fans have been eagerly waiting for Baby Blanco.