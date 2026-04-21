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Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show

Madonna revealed that the archival pieces she wore during her surprise performance with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella are now lost

Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show
Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show

Madonna has revealed that her vintage outfit from a surprise Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter has gone missing, calling the loss deeply upsetting and urging its safe return.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Frozen singer revealed that the archival pieces she wore on the Main Stage during her surprise performance with headliner the Espresso songstress, 26, at Coachella are now lost.

During her appearance alongside Carpenter, Madonna shared she had on the exact corset, boots and Gucci jacket she wore at her Coachella debut two decades earlier.

Madonna appeals for return of missing vintage clothes after Coachella show

She began her announcement, “Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible. Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill!”

Madonna revealed, “This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing— my costume that was pulled from my personal archives - jacket, corset, dress and all other garments.”

The Popular singer expressed, “These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history.

Other archival items from the same era went missing as well.”

She concluded, “I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: Infomaverick2026@gmail.com. I'm offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all My Heart.”

Notably, Madonna wore a purple corset with intricate lace details, matching gloves and stockings, finished with knee-high lace boots and aviator sunglasses, while Carpenter went for a white strapless bodysuit with lace touches, paired with drop earrings and Mary Jane pumps.

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