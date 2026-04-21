Zoë Kravitz remains on Taylor Swift wedding guest list amid 'Dunzo' friendship claims

Zoë Kravitz has reportedly been invited to the upcoming wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, despite circulating rumors suggesting tension among the celebrity circle.
A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that, despite speculation of tension, the Caught Stealing starlet remains on the guest list for the Lover singer and the NFL star’s wedding.
Earlier this month, DeuxMoi cited a source claiming Swift and Kravitz’s friendship is “dunzo,” with the Big Little Lies star reportedly upset over not being invited to the wedding.
Kravitz previously spoke about her friendship with The Life Of A Showgirl singer saying they grew close after spending time together in London during the 2020 pandemic.
"She was my pod," Kravitz told GQ in 2022.
The Batman star went on to share, "She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."
Swift also praised her friend, telling the outlet Kravitz "has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."
Notably, Swift and Kelce — who have kept wedding details under wraps — announced their engagement last August after two years together.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram at the time.