Alan Osmond dies at 76: Family reveals shocking cause of death  

Alan Osmond has tragically passed away at the age of 76!
The popular American singer and musician died after battling with the chronic autoimmune disease, according to multiple media outlets.
On Tuesday, April 21, Alan’s family issued a sombre statement revealing that the legendary musician died when he was surrounded by his family members, including his wife and Suzanne, and their eight sons.
According to his grieving family members, the singer, who has released some of the iconic renditions, including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses, and Yo-Yo, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease of the nervous system.
In an old interview, Alan revealed that he had been suffering from a disease when he experienced difficulty raising his hand when he was once on a stage and performing.
"I was on stage and couldn’t raise my right hand. I trusted my Heavenly Father. You have to have opposition in life — this was my test," the musician added.
He was also recognized as the oldest member of the pop band, The Osmonds, for which he assisted in writing some of the hit songs, including One Bad Apple and Crazy Horses.
His family has yet to announce further details of his mass funeral.