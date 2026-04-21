Drake just dropped 'Iceman' release date – but fans still can't see it

Drake has sent the internet into a frenzy with unexpected quest for fans impatiently waiting for the release of his upcoming album, Iceman.
After weeks of anticipation and excitement, the God's Plan hitmaker has finally dropped Iceman's release date - but with a surprising twist.
As per the videos and photos going viral on social media, Drake has installed a giant ice sculpture in Toronto, with the release date of Iceman hidden inside.
Fans have been trying to break the sculpture at the Bond Hotel's parking lot to find out the when Drake's new album is coming out.
Meanwhile, the Nokia crooner added feul to the fire by dropping photos of him from the "81 BOND STREET DOWNTOWN TORONTO, where the ice sculpture has been installed.
Reacting to Drake new marketing stunt, one user wrote in frustration, "Wdym release date? I gotta wait for this shit to melt just so I know how much more time I have to wait?"
Another noted, "SOMEBODY PUT THEIR FLAMETHROWER TO WORK!!"
"Aren't people going to start digging at this thing with hammers? Is there security?" one fan asked.
"One of the best album rollouts in years" gushed another.
Iceman is going to be Drake's first solo album since the release of All the Dogs in 2023