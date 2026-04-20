Katy Perry drops exciting announcement amid Ruby Rose assault claims

Katy Perry recently dropped an exciting announcement for her already released song, The One That Got Away.
Released in 2010, the 41-year-old songstress announced that she will soon release the director’s cut of her song from third album.
Perry, in this regard, took to her Instagram on Monday, April 20, and shared, “The One That Got Away” Directors Cut April 21st 9am PT Narrated by the legendary @stevienicks.”
According to the Dark Horse hitmaker, she will release the director cut on April 21 that will be narrated by American singer-songwriter, Stevie Nicks.
It’s worth mentioning here Perry’s The One That Got Away song is from her third studio album titled 2010’s Teenage Dream.
Her exciting announcement comes amid assault claims made by Australian actress, Ruby Rose, who alleged that the singer sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010.
The 40-year-old Batwoman actress the E.T. singer in a series of Threads posts, saying that she bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her “disgusting” genitals on the actor’s face until her eyes snapped open and she projectile vomited on her.
Katy Perry’s representatives strongly denied the allegations, calling them "reckless lies".
In a developing update, Victoria Police in Australia recently confirmed that they are investigating a "historical sexual assault" from 2010, following the Orange is the new Black actress’ public claims.