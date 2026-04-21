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Justin Theroux reflects on fatherhood after welcoming son with Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux announced the arrival of their son last week with heartfelt Instagram post

Justin Theroux reflects on fatherhood after welcoming son with Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux reflects on fatherhood after welcoming son with Nicole Brydon Bloom  

Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, made their first surprise appearance after quietly welcoming a son.

A few days after announcing the birth of their newborn baby boy, the Fallout actor attended the global premiere of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep's new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

On Monday, April 20, Justin and Nicole celebrated the New York City event while discussing becoming parents.

In a heart-melting conversation, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, 54, revealed that the most exciting part of becoming a dad is being able to express "all the love" to his son, who deserves warmth, empathy and tender love. 

Nicole agreed with her husband as she nodded along to the heartwarming confession about their son, whose name is yet to be announced by the couple who tied the knot in March last year. 

For the red-carpet occasion, Justin opted for a navy-blue suit; to elevate his dapper look, he paired his outfit with a crisp button-up shirt and matching shoes.

For her part, Nicole wore a black halter-neck gown with gold hardware and matching strappy heels.

This appearance of the two marked the first since they announced the delightful family update on Sunday, April 19, welcoming their first newborn son in a sweet Instagram post.

"He's here, we are so in love," the two scribbled the caption with a monochromatic snap of Justin Theroux alongside his newborn baby boy.  

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