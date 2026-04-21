How did Michael Jackson die? Conspiracy theories about King of Pop’s death

As fans wait for the release of Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic, releasing on April 24, 2026, let's go down the memory lane to his tragic death, which sparked many conspiracy theories.
Michael’s life was never quiet. From Thriller to Earth Song, sold-out stadiums to courtroom scandals, drama followed him everywhere.
He sold 400+ million records and redefined music, video, and celebrity itself that his every move turned into a headline.
Even death didn’t bring silence. On June 25, 2009, the King of Pop died and the headlines shifted from his music to his death, and a different kind of drama began, built on doubt, suspicion, and conspiracy theories that still swirl today.
He faked his death
Proponents suggest Jackson staged his death to escape extreme financial debt (approx. million) and the pressure of his upcoming 50-show "This Is It" London concert series. Theories claim he is living in a remote location, sometimes citing "hoax" videos or alleged sightings.
Murdered by "enablers" or creditors
Some believe Jackson was killed by individuals who felt he was worth more dead than alive, or to gain control of his valuable music catalog (including Beatles songs). La Toya Jackson argued it was a conspiracy involving multiple people, not just his doctor.
"This Is It" promo stunt gone wrong
One theory suggests Jackson planned to fake a minor overdose to cancel or delay his stressful tour but was instead killed by a deliberate or accidental over-administration of medication.
Did Michael Jackson clone himself?
Michael C. Luckman, director of the New York Center for Extraterrestrial Research, claims that Michael Jackson was obsessed with cloning after hearing about Dolly the Sheep. Some even allege he made DNA deposits in hopes of living forever.