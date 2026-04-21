Justin Bieber's Coachella set leaves Justin Timberlake feeling nostalgic: Watch 

Justin Timberlake is a die-hard Bieliber!
The American singer-songwriter and actor has heaped praise on the pop star, who recently made a huge comeback at the 2026 Coachella with powerful musical performances.
Including several Hollywood celebrities, Timberlake also paid a heartfelt tribute to Bieber with the sweet, nostalgic video.
"I know this has been a long road. And I know it’s not always a smooth ride. I’m proud of you - and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber," the Mirrors crooner captioned in his post.
The NSYNC front man dropped a video of himself meeting young Bieber, alongside his life partner, Jessica Biel, when the little popstar gave insight into his musical journey.
In another video, he showed the Yummy crooner performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, featuring his most healed version after an intense battle with the mental illness.
Justin Bieber also delivered an impeccable performance on Justin Timberlake's superhit rendition Cry Me a River in the second week of Coachella 2026, where he won fans' hearts by making Billie Eilish her One Less Lonely Girl.