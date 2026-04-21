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Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sparked divorce rumours after an alleged screenshot declared the singer 'single'

Selena Gomezs reunion with ex Disney co-star fuels Benny Blanco breakup buzz
Selena Gomez's reunion with ex Disney co-star fuels Benny Blanco breakup buzz 

Selena Gomez has reunited with her former Disney co-star amid escalating divorce controversy with her husband, Benny Blanco. 

The popular American singer-turned-actress was spotted exiting beloved celebrity eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, April 19. 

For the outing, Gomez opted for a beige ruffled top, which she paired with flared jeans and black toe-ring sandals.

To elevate her casual look, the Calm Down hitmaker held a silver clutch with statement jewellery. 

Apart from her outing, the detail that grabbed fans' attention was the surprise reunion with her Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie. 

Notably, Gomez and Henrie were accompanied by the actor’s wife, Maria, as she also spotted exiting the eatery.

However, it was not a double date as the Ice Cream crooner made a solo appearance; her noticeably absent husband has sparked concerns regarding their relationship.

For those new to the room, Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in September last year, after a long romance.

The split controversy initially emerged when an alleged screenshot of Sena Gomez made rounds on social media, which read, "Just clearing things up .. I’m single."

P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories 

She continued, "No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now," claiming herself as a "single."

So far, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has responded to the since-deleted screenshot and the ongoing divorce rumours.  

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