Selena Gomez spotted with ex-Disney co-star amid Benny Blanco split controversy

Selena Gomez has reunited with her former Disney co-star amid escalating divorce controversy with her husband, Benny Blanco.
The popular American singer-turned-actress was spotted exiting beloved celebrity eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, April 19.
For the outing, Gomez opted for a beige ruffled top, which she paired with flared jeans and black toe-ring sandals.
To elevate her casual look, the Calm Down hitmaker held a silver clutch with statement jewellery.
Apart from her outing, the detail that grabbed fans' attention was the surprise reunion with her Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie.
Notably, Gomez and Henrie were accompanied by the actor’s wife, Maria, as she also spotted exiting the eatery.
However, it was not a double date as the Ice Cream crooner made a solo appearance; her noticeably absent husband has sparked concerns regarding their relationship.
For those new to the room, Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in September last year, after a long romance.
The split controversy initially emerged when an alleged screenshot of Sena Gomez made rounds on social media, which read, "Just clearing things up .. I’m single."
She continued, "No drama, no hidden story, just focusing on myself and my peace for now," claiming herself as a "single."
So far, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has responded to the since-deleted screenshot and the ongoing divorce rumours.